Mamata refuses to step down as CM despite defeat: What happens next? | Rules explained

The elections in West Bengal are over, but the political drama in the state is far from over. A day after losing the polls, an angry Mamata Banerjee, the TMC president, held a press conference in Kolkata and accused the BJP and the Election Commission of “forcefully capturing” the elections in Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee told reporters on Tuesday that she will not be resigning as CM of Bengal. (HT)

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Mamata refused to accept the defeat and said that the BJP “stole” the election, claiming their victory was the result of a “conspiracy” against the people’s mandate.

The outgoing CM also lashed out at the CRPF and the EC, accusing them of supporting the BJP and ensuring the TMC’s defeat. She alleged that she and her workers were stopped from entering counting centres, even though they are legally allowed to do so. She further claimed that her workers were beaten by security forces and BJP workers during the election. Mamata added that she would take action against the EC but did not reveal what that action would be.

Also Read | ‘Won’t resign, defeat was a conspiracy': Mamata Banerjee after loss in Bengal elections

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{{^usCountry}} However, amid all the allegations and accusations, Mamata said something that suggested the Bengal election drama may not end anytime soon. She refused to step down as CM, questioning why she should resign when she had been defeated unfairly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, amid all the allegations and accusations, Mamata said something that suggested the Bengal election drama may not end anytime soon. She refused to step down as CM, questioning why she should resign when she had been defeated unfairly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “No question of me resigning; we were defeated not by public mandate but by conspiracy,” she said. Can a CM refuse to resign after losing elections? What do the rules say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No question of me resigning; we were defeated not by public mandate but by conspiracy,” she said. Can a CM refuse to resign after losing elections? What do the rules say? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mamata said she would hold discussions with other INDIA bloc leaders after the defeat on what needs to be done. She appears adamant about challenging the election results and could possibly take the EC to court. She and other INDIA bloc leaders may also join her in a pan-state protest against the EC. These are just some scenarios and no official word has come from her or TMC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mamata said she would hold discussions with other INDIA bloc leaders after the defeat on what needs to be done. She appears adamant about challenging the election results and could possibly take the EC to court. She and other INDIA bloc leaders may also join her in a pan-state protest against the EC. These are just some scenarios and no official word has come from her or TMC. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Mamata not submitting her resignation does not prevent West Bengal from getting a new CM.

Also Read | ‘100 seats looted’: Mamata vows to fight from streets, says victory ‘morally ours’

The BJP has secured a clear majority in the West Bengal Assembly, while the TMC has lost. Mamata cannot continue as chief minister merely by refusing to resign. Under Article 164 of the Constitution of India, a CM holds office as long as they enjoy the confidence of the Assembly.

Once that majority is lost, her government becomes constitutionally untenable. The Governor of West Bengal can then dismiss Mamata and her council of ministers and invite the BJP to form the government. Refusing to resign does not allow her to stay in power indefinitely; without majority support, she will be removed.

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