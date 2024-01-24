Mamata Banerjee shares Burdwan car accident ordeal: 'Survived due to...'

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met with an accident when she was travelling from Burdwan to Kolkata. Sharing her accident ordeal, she told a gathering that she survived the accident only because the driver of her car applied hand brakes. Mamata Banerjee had gone to the West Bengal city to attend an administrative function. (Hindustan Times)

Banerjee escaped with a minor head injury. After reaching Kolkata, she said she was feeling cold. She, however, refused to go to a hospital.

"I can sense a fever coming. I am also feeling cold...A vehicle suddenly came before my car. It was a speeding vehicle. I survived due to the applying of hand brakes and sustained an injury just on the head. Police will do their work. I will not go to the hospital. I am feeling cold, so I am going home," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

How Mamata Banerjee's accident took place

Mamata Banerjee had gone to the city by helicopter to address an administrative event. She, however, had to return by road due to inclement weather.

A car suddenly came in front of the chief minister's convoy, forcing the driver to apply brakes suddenly.

Mamata Banerjee wearing a band-aid on her forehead after the accident.

Banerjee, who always sits in the front passenger seat of the car, hit the windshield of the vehicle due to the jerk.

"Shortly after leaving the venue a car strayed into the convoy and her driver had to apply the brakes abruptly. Since she always sits in the front seat," the police told HT.

"She was tossed forward and her head hit the windshield," they said.

Luckily, she didn't sustain serious injuries. She didn't stop for medical attention and left for Kolkata.

Doctors in Kolkata later treated. She could be seen with a band-aid on her forehead.

The accident came on a day when Mamata Banerjee declared that her Trinamool Congress will contest the assembly elections alone.