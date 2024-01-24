Mamata Banerjee sustains minor injury in car on way to Kolkata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's car met with an accident in West Bengal on Wednesday. She was returning to Kolkata from an official engagement in Bengal's Burdwan district. She suffered a minor head injury in the accident. Mamata Banerjee(File photo)

According to news agency PTI, Banerjee's car suddenly halted to avoid collision with another vehicle. The sudden braking jolted her, leading to an injury.

News agency ANI reported that a car suddenly came in front of the chief minister's convoy. The driver of the car was forced to apply brakes.

The local police said she had gone to East Burdwan by helicopter to address an administrative meeting. She didn't return to Kolkata by helicopter because of bad weather.

"Shortly after leaving the venue a car strayed into the convoy and her driver had to apply the brakes abruptly. Since she always sits in the front seat," the police told HT.

"She was tossed forward and her head hit the windshield," they said.

The injury wasn't serious.

Mamata Banerjee didn't even stop for medical attention and left for Kolkata, they added.

She will see doctors after she reaches West Bengal's capital city.

Mamata Banerjee today said the Congress hadn't discussed seat sharing with her. She said the Trinamool Congress had given a proposal which the party refused.

"Our party has decided that we will fight alone in West Bengal," she added.

Mamata Banerjee also said the Congress didn't inform her that their Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would pass through her state, West Bengal.

The Congress tried to mollify Banerjee.

"Congress President (Mallikarjun) Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi respect Mamata Banerjee a lot. So, I believe that sometimes speed breakers come in a long journey, but we will find a way through discussion. Mamata Banerjee's priority is to defeat the BJP, and with the same intention, the 'Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra' will enter Cooch Behar, West Bengal tomorrow," said Jairam Ramesh.

