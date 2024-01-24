Mamata Banerjee vows to ‘fight alone’ in LS polls from Bengal; ‘seat-sharing proposal refused’

West Bengal chief minister on Wednesday said the Trinamool Congress party will contest the Lok Sabha elections in all constituencies in the state, citing a major setback in the seat-sharing talks with the INDIA bloc ally Congress. The TMC supremo said her proposals on seat-sharing were “refused” during the meeting.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Samir Jana/ HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)