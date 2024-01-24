Mamata Banerjee vows to ‘fight alone’ in LS polls from Bengal; ‘seat-sharing proposal refused’
Jan 24, 2024 12:15 PM IST
She said her proposals to share seats in the state in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections were “refused” during the meeting with INDIA bloc ally Congress.
West Bengal chief minister on Wednesday said the Trinamool Congress party will contest the Lok Sabha elections in all constituencies in the state, citing a major setback in the seat-sharing talks with the INDIA bloc ally Congress. The TMC supremo said her proposals on seat-sharing were “refused” during the meeting.
