News / India News / Mamata Banerjee vows to ‘fight alone’ in LS polls from Bengal; ‘seat-sharing proposal refused’

Mamata Banerjee vows to ‘fight alone’ in LS polls from Bengal; ‘seat-sharing proposal refused’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 24, 2024 12:15 PM IST

West Bengal chief minister on Wednesday said the Trinamool Congress party will contest the Lok Sabha elections in all constituencies in the state, citing a major setback in the seat-sharing talks with the INDIA bloc ally Congress. The TMC supremo said her proposals on seat-sharing were “refused” during the meeting.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Samir Jana/ HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
(This is a developing story. Kindly check back for more updates.)

