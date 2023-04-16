Mamata Banerjee slams UP govt after Atiq Ahmad's killing: ‘Shameful…’

A day after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order in the state. Voicing concerns, Banerjee said that the incident shows a “total collapse of law and order” in UP. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI)

“I am shocked by the brazen anarchy and total collapse of law & order in Uttar Pradesh. It is shameful that perpetrators are now taking the law in their own hands, unfazed by the police and media presence. Such unlawful acts have no place in our constitutional democracy,” Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in Prayagraj on Saturday night - days after the gangster's son Asad was killed in an alleged encounter. The shooting took place around 10 pm in full view of camera crews when the Ahmad brothers were being taken for a medical examination as a mandatory legal requirement.

The three killers - who surrendered and were arrested - will be presented before the magistrate today. Currently, they have been kept in the custody of the police and questioned.

In a video that captured the shooting, the assailants were heard chanting "Jai Shri Ram" during the attack.

On March 28, Atiq Ahmad was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the 2006 kidnapping case of lawyer Umesh Pal. He was allegedly involved in the killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal - who was shot dead in 2005.