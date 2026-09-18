Mamata's TMC faction opts out of Nandigram bypoll, to back Congress in rare move

Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC founder Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that her faction had decided not to contest the Nandigram bypolls and would support the Congress candidate in the October 6 elections.

Former chief minister Mamata Banerjee address to supporters in the Foundation Day rally of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) at Cathedral Road in Kolkata. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

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During a press conference, Mamata said she spoke to Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

This came after the Election Commission's order barring the two rival TMC factions from using the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) name and its 'Jora Ghash Phul' (two flowers with grass) symbol in the upcoming bypolls, amid their dispute over the party's identity.

Deep Dive Why did Mamata Banerjee's TMC faction decide to support Congress instead of contesting the Nandigram bypolls? Mamata Banerjee's TMC faction opted to support the Congress candidate in the Nandigram bypolls after the Election Commission barred both rival TMC factions from using the All India Trinamool Congress name and its symbol. What led to the Election Commission's decision to freeze TMC's name and symbol? The Election Commission's decision to freeze the TMC's name and symbol was due to the ongoing dispute between two rival factions within the party, both claiming leadership and identity. How will temporary symbols be assigned to the rival TMC factions for the October 6 bypolls? The Election Commission directed both rival TMC factions to submit three preferred names and three symbol choices from a notified list, which will be used in the upcoming bypolls while the leadership dispute is resolved.