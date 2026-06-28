'Only Mamata supporters being harassed': TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh slams Suvendu-led govt over 'selective targeting'

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in West Bengal of selectively targeting legislators loyal to former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee amid the ongoing power tussle within the Trinamool Congress.

TMC candidate Kunal Ghosh BJP govt in Bengal targetting the supporters of Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Those who are with Mamata Banerjee- that is, with the TMC that she founded - are being targeted through repression and oppression by being implicated in old cases or other charges, whereas those on the other side are being let off. People supporting Mamata Banerjee are being arrested and harassed,” Ghosh said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Speaking to reporters, he also slammed CM Suvendu Adhikari over his allegations in the Taratala building collapse case. Adhikari had told the Assembly on Thursday that the sanctioned building plan bore the signature of former Kolkata Mayor and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim.

Responding to the allegation, Ghosh questioned why the chief minister was not taking action on those whose signatures appeared on the documents, alleging that only leaders perceived to be close to Mamata Banerjee were being targeted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "In the Taratala case, if the Chief Minister is asking, 'Let's see whose signatures are there,' then why aren't you arresting them?" Ghosh questioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In the Taratala case, if the Chief Minister is asking, 'Let's see whose signatures are there,' then why aren't you arresting them?" Ghosh questioned. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The said building collapsed a few days ago, killing 17 people and injuring several others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The said building collapsed a few days ago, killing 17 people and injuring several others. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | 'Don't pick juicy bits': TMC's Mahua Moitra tears into ‘buzz’ claims after praise for Suvendu Adhikari Rebel camp MLAs meet former councillors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | 'Don't pick juicy bits': TMC's Mahua Moitra tears into ‘buzz’ claims after praise for Suvendu Adhikari Rebel camp MLAs meet former councillors {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The remarks came after a meeting convened by the rebel MLA faction of the TMC, which claims to be the "real Trinamool," with former party councillors in Kolkata. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks came after a meeting convened by the rebel MLA faction of the TMC, which claims to be the "real Trinamool," with former party councillors in Kolkata. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following the meeting, former TMC councillor Debalina Biswas said it had been called by the party's newly formed leadership, whose constitution was adopted on June 22.

Also Read | TMC rebels flex muscle again, hold second councillors’ meet ahead of civic polls

"A new board of the All India Trinamool Congress, constituted on June 22, convened today's meeting. I was invited as it was meant for former councillors. The discussion centred on the issues faced by former councillors in their respective areas," Biswas told reporters.

Expelled TMC MLA Sandipan Saha, another member of the rebel camp, claimed that a majority of the party's MLAs and former councillors backed the faction, asserting that it would determine the party's future leadership.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"We held a meeting in Kolkata to strengthen our organisation. Councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation attended. We are the main opposition within the party, and most MLAs, along with former councillors and senior leaders, are with us. This makes it clear who will lead the Trinamool Congress in the future," Saha said.

Earlier this month, the Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel faction unveiled a new TMC leadership, appointing Arup Roy as chairperson and claiming support from at least 58 MLAs. It also formed a 30-member National Working Committee, while retaining Mamata as the party's mentor.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON