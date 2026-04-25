...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mamata Banerjee to file legal case against Amit Shah over ‘violent remarks’

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she is going to file a "legal case" against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his "violent remarks."

Updated on: Apr 25, 2026 05:29 pm IST
ANI |
Advertisement

Escalating political tensions ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she is going to file a "legal case" against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his "violent remarks."

Howrah: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting ahead of the second phase of the state Assembly elections.(PTI)

Adressing a gathering in Hoogly, Banerjee said, "We are going to file a legal case against Amit Shah for his violent remarks. As Home Minister, he cannot make such comments." Follow live updates on elections here.

This comes after Banerjee targeted Shah's "hang upside down" warning directed at TMC workers post polls on Friday, asserting that the BJP's "forceful approach" would fail to resonate with Bengal's voters.

"What kind of language is a Home Minister using? To say you will hang people upside down post-election is unacceptable. With this mindset, you will never win Bengal--never!" she said.

On Friday, Shah warned of strict action against the alleged "goons" of the TMC party.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated voters for the record-high turnout in Phase I of the West Bengal Assembly Elections and praised the Election Commission of India (ECI) and security forces for ensuring a peaceful polling process.

 
mamata banerjee voter turnout amit shah west bengal election 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Home / India News / Mamata Banerjee to file legal case against Amit Shah over ‘violent remarks’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.