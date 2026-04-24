‘New CM will be BJP worker, born in Bengal’: Amit Shah after Mamata Banerjee's ‘outsider’ remark

"Bengal's CM is spreading rumours that if the BJP comes to power in Bengal, the outsiders will rule. I want to tell Didi, the next Chief Minister of Bengal will be someone who was born in Bengal, educated in the Bengali medium and will be able to speak Bengali... The only thing is that your nephew will not be there; CM will be a BJP worker," he said addressing a press conference in Kolkata. Shah was referring to Banerjee’s nephew and TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the new chief minister of West Bengal will be a BJP worker born and brought up in the state. He was responding to claims made by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who had said that if BJP comes to power, they will get an “outsider” to rule the state.

He also slammed Banerjee’s “women should not leave the house after 7 pm” remark, promising the safety of women in the state.

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“The formation of the government of the BJP in Bengal is of great importance. Our first priority will be to provide security to the women of Bengal and to liberate them from fear. The state where the female CM asks about the need for women to leave the house after 7 o'clock, I believe she has no right to rule. Today, I want to assure the mothers and sisters of Bengal that on the 5th, after the government of the BJP is formed, even at 1 o'clock at night, a young girl will leave with a scooter; no goon will be able to look at her.”

‘People voted with enthusiasm’, says Shah Noting the high voter turnout of 92.8 per cent in the first phase of elections in the state, Shah said people have voted with enthusiasm for a change. He added that the ancient kingdoms, 'Anga, Banga and Kalinga', that are present-day Assam, Bengal and Odisha, will have BJP governments next month.

"People of Bengal broke all records in the first phase and voted with enthusiasm for a change," he said, referring to the over 92 per cent turnout.

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"I thank the Election Commission and security forces for ensuring no deaths during the first phase polls," he said, noting that 1,278 people were injured in the 2016 assembly elections, and 1,681 in 2021.

Shah hailed his party for fielding the mother of RG Kar incident's victim, Ratna Debnath, from Panihati Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district.

“The victims of the TMC goons will sit in the assembly and make the rules of strict administration against the goons. I think there will be a big change in the coming days,” he said.