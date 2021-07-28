Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mamata Banerjee to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today

Mamata Banerjee arrived on a five-day visit to Delhi on Monday. She met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 05:51 AM IST
The meeting is expected to take place at 4:30pm at Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath, according to news agency ANI.(Hindustan Times)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders after Banerjee's victory in Bengal assembly elections in May this year.

The meeting is expected to take place at 4:30pm at Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath, according to news agency ANI.

Banerjee arrived on a five-day visit to Delhi on Monday. She met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday. “It was a courtesy meeting with PM today. During the meeting, I raised the issue of Covid-19, and need for more vaccines and medicines in the state. I also raised the pending issue of the change of name of the state. On this issue, he said, ‘He will see’. PM should call an all-party meeting on the Pegasus issue. There should be a Supreme Court-monitored probe in this matter,” the chierf minister toled mediapersons after the meeting.

She also met Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma on Tuesday. Speaking to the media after meeting Banerjee, Sharma said, "Mamata Banerjee and I have close ties as we have worked together for years. I appreciate her for how she fought the recent polls and won. She has come to Delhi for the first time after victory, so I came and had tea with her."

Banerjee and Gandhi are expected to focus on long-term goals of the opposition bloc with an eye on the next General Elections, due after three years. The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament where the opposition has launched massive protests against the government over the Pegasus snooping row and three controversial farm laws passed in September last year.

Banerjee, meanwhile, is also scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday. "But the problem is they are asking me to have an RT-PCR done before meeting him. I have got both the doses though. Where will I go here," she said on Tuesday.

