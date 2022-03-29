Mamata Banerjee writes to opposition leaders against BJP- ‘Time to fight…’

All progressive forces in the country "should come together and fight the oppressive force," Mamata Banerjee has said in a letter to opposition leaders and chief ministers of the non-BJP ruled states. This is yet another move by the 67-year-old leader to forge an alliance against the ruling party at the centre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In her sharply-worded letter, the West Bengal chief minister wrote: "(The) BJP has repeatedly attacked the federal structure of our country and now, it's time to unitedly fight this oppressive regime." She also alleged a misuse of central agencies - including the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI and the Central Vigilance Commission, and called for an opposition meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We must resist the BJP's intention to misuse these central agencies with the sole intent of suppressing the opposition leaders. Central agencies are jolted to action when elections are around the corner. It is amply clear that the BJP ruled states get a free pass from these agencies to paint a hollow picture of their governance," the letter reads. It has been written at a time when the Bengal chief minister's nephew, Abhishek, is facing questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the coal mining case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Banerjee has also written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray who had last week dared the BJP to arrest him to come to power in the state. His strong remarks were linked to probe agency's action against his brother-in-law. Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was also recently arrested by the ED in a case linked to Dawood Ibrahim.

"I urge that all of us come together for a meeting to deliberate on the way forward at a place as per everyone's convenience and suitability," Banerjee has urged.

The letter comes as her government faces criticism in Bengal over the handling of the Birbhum violence case. On Monday, 5 BJP MLAs were suspended from the state assembly after a dramatic scuffle amid chaos over the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eight people were burnt to death last week in Bengal's Birbhum in the aftermath of murder of Trinamool leader Bhadu Sheikh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Swati Bhasin A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.