Mamata Banerjee's ‘close associate’ shot dead in Malda, Bengal CM ‘shocked’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her close associate Babla Sarkar was allegedly murdered in Malda district, expressing her shock.

TMC leader Dulal alias Babla Sarkar was shot dead on Thursday. Police said four assailants on two motorcycles approached from behind and fired four rounds. Babla Sarkar was struck by three bullets, injuring his shoulder.

“My close associate, and a very popular leader, Babla Sarkar has been murdered today. From the beginning of the Trinamool Congress, he (and his wife Chaitali Sarkar) worked hard for the party, and Babla was also elected a councillor,” Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

She expressed shock and sadness over the incident, urging immediate action against the culprits. She also offered condolences to the grieving family, wishing strength to Chaitali.

“I am sad and hugely shocked after knowing about the incident. The culprits must be booked immediately. I am so shocked and sad that I do not know how to convey my condolences to the bereaved family. May God give Chaitali strength to survive and fight the battle,” added Banerjee.

Following the incident, Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee called on the police to act swiftly, stressing that political affiliations should not influence the investigation.