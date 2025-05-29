Mamata Banerjee hits back at PM Modi: ‘Jumla party spreading lies, it loots and scoots’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of using lies to divide and rule, after he criticised the TMC-led government's actions during the recent Murshidabad violence. She also said her party, the Trinamool Congress, is ready to “go into elections tomorrow”. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slammed PM Modi for his comments criticising the TMC-led government.(ANI)

"What Modi ji said today, we are not only shocked but also very sad to hear this, when the Opposition is representing the country. In his presence, his minister said that they will do Operation Bengal, like Operation Sindoor. I challenge them - if they have guts, go into elections tomorrow, we are ready and Bengal is ready to accept your challenge," she said.

Referring to the BJP as the “Jumla Party”, she claimed that the PM was spreading lies and was politicising Operation Sindoor for the party's benefit.

"You are accusing the government and you want to blame the opposition at this time, at this hour, to politicise things just like the leader of the BJP Jumla Party. You are doing garbage. They loot the country and scoot. It doesn't look nice to talk in this manner,” said Banerjee.

The West Bengal CM also stated that Modi's comments were disappointing in light of the Opposition's support for the government amid Operation Sindoor and the government's actions related to India's conflict with Pakistan.

“Our representative Abhishek Banerjee is also in the team. And he is speaking every day against terrorism, against terror. At that time, Mr Modi, not as the PM but as the BJP president, you are criticising the government (in Bengal) which is giving you full support, defending the country like anything," she said, referring to the all-party delegation.

Modi accuses TMC of snatching rights of poor

On Thursday, during a BJP rally at Alipurduar, PM Narendra Modi hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, claiming that they had snatched the rights of the poor.

“First is the crisis of violence and anarchy spreading in society. Secondly, our mothers and sisters are unsafe and subjected to heinous crimes. Thirdly, extreme despair and rampant unemployment among the youth. Fourthly, there is a steady decline in trust in the system. Finally, the selfish politics of the ruling party have snatched the rights of the poor,” Modi said.

Modi said that under the rule of the TMC, West Bengal was suffering from misgovernance and corruption. Further, he added that the education system in Bengal was also being ruined at the hands of the state government.

“We saw in the teacher recruitment scam how corruption ruins everything. The TMC government, in their tenure, destroyed the future and families of thousands of teachers and left their children helpless. The whole education system of West Bengal is being ruined," he said.

(with inputs from PTI, ANI)