'TMC does not want development:' PM Modi slams Mamata Banerjee for skipping NITI Aayog meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fresh attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. During his state visit on Thursday, the prime minister accused the Banerjee-led TMC government of "playing politics" and abandoning the development of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in Alipurduar, West Bengal.

The prime minister called out the TMC leader for skipping the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi.

"TMC only wants to play politics 24 hours a day. They do not prioritise West Bengal's development or the country's progress. The Central Government policies that have been implemented here in West Bengal are not being fulfilled," stated Modi.

The prime minister further stated that the TMC government has stalled 16 major infrastructure projects in the state, which should have been completed last year.

TMC 'hostile' towards poor, says Modi

The prime minister further added that the TMC government is hostile towards the poor, the tribals, Dalits, women and backwards classes in the state.

"The TMC government is stalling the development of the poor tribal communities...TMC doesn't care about the tribal community's respect. When the NDA government made a tribal woman a Presidential candidate for the first time, TMC was the first party to oppose that," said Modi.

"Why is TMC being hostile towards the poor, Dalits, the backwards classes, women, and tribals?... Unfortunately, the people of West Bengal are not getting the benefits of the Ayushman scheme... The ruthless government didn't let the people of West Bengal get Ayushman cards... Many poor people are not able to get permanent houses because of the TMC government, because their leaders are demanding cuts and commissions from the poor," he added further.

(With inputs from ANI)