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‘Mamata, Humayun Kabir cast in same mould’: Amit Shah at Bengal poll rally

Amit Shah’s remarks came amid a row over a clip released by senior TMC leaders, claiming it proved Humayun Kabir was in touch with BJP leaders.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 09:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday launched an attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she and Humayun Kabir — the legislator she removed from the party last year for planning to build a mosque modelled on Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid — are two of a kind.

Union home minister Amit Shah addresses the gathering during an election campaign rally in support of BJP candidates ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections, at Kotasur in Birbhum district.(PTI)

“Humayun Kabir and Mamata come from the same mould. He wants to set up Babri Masjid in Bengal. Mamata must listen to this, BJP will come to power and stop the masjid,” Shah said at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in West Burdwan district’s Raniganj, which goes to polls in the first of the two-phase assembly elections on April 23.

Shah accused Banerjee of “opposing” the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and drew parallels with Kabir’s initiative to build a mosque in Murshidabad’s Beldanga modelled on the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Shah’s remarks came amid a row over a video clip released by senior TMC leaders on April 9, claiming it proved Kabir, the Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief and Bharatpur MLA, was in touch with BJP leaders and mobilising Muslim votes against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in exchange for 1,000 crore. HT could not verify the veracity of the clip.

She alleged that the BJP was threatening and intimidating people to secure votes, and dared the party to act against her. In an apparent reference to Shah, she said, “The ‘Mota Bhai’ (elder brother in Gujarati) is thinking that by threatening people, they will get votes.” “Do you think you will get votes this way? Send me to jail, and I will get more votes even from there. Or else, shoot me dead?” she said.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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