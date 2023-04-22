Mamata jabs BJP with a promise to Muslims on Eid: ‘Ready to give my life, but…’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) while addressing a gathering for Eid-ul-Fitr namaz in Kolkata. Without naming anyone, Banerjee said she has to fight central probe agencies too while fighting against the money power of her political opponents.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a gathering for Eid-ul-Fitr namaz.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Emphasizing her commitment to maintaining peace and unity in the state, the chief minister asserted she did not want riots or divisions in the country and promised to do everything in her power to prevent such occurrences.

“We want peace in Bengal. We don't want riots. We want peace. We don't want divisions in the country. Some people are trying to divide the country and practise politics of hate ... I am ready to give my life but will not allow any division of the country,” Banerjee said.

"I am ready to fight the money power (of her political opponents), and (central) agencies (which her party alleges has been unleashed on TMC with a political motive), but I will not bow my head," she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also claimed some political parties were trying to divide Muslim votes to help the BJP, assuring the gathering that she would not let it happen. In 2021, Banerjee warned against an alleged split in minority votes in state assembly elections after AIMIM's entry into West Bengal. She had then referred to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi as “a friend of BJP from Hyderabad”.

“Someone takes money from BJP and says that they will divide Muslim votes. I tell them that they don't have the courage to divide Muslim votes for BJP,” she told the gathering.

"In one year's time, elections will be held to decide who will come to power in our country. Let us promise that we will unite and fight against divisive forces. We must ensure that all of us together vote them out in the next polls. If we fail to protect democracy, then everything will be finished."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister's words were met with applause and appreciation from the gathered audience. to

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail