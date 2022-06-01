Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Mamata, Kejriwal express condolences over the ‘sudden’ demise of singer KK
india news

Mamata, Kejriwal express condolences over the ‘sudden’ demise of singer KK

Singer KK passed away on Tuesday evening after he fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata.
Singer KK
Published on Jun 01, 2022 10:46 AM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal have expressed their condolences over the demise of Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath - famously known as KK. Banerjee, in a Twitter post, said that the “sudden” and “untimely demise” of KK “shocks and saddens us”. She added that her colleagues have been “working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, rites, and his family”.

“The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites, and to his family now. My deep condolences,” she wrote.

Also read: 'KK was a family man, never saw him…': Babul Supriyo on singer's death

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that KK's “voice and songs will stay till eternity”.

“Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of renowned singer Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK. His voice and songs will stay till eternity. My heartfelt condolences to his friends and family, and fans across the world,” he wrote on Twitter.

Singer KK passed away on Tuesday evening after he fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata. He was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared brought dead. KK's body is kept at the CMRI hospital and from there it will be taken to SSKM hospital where the post-mortem will be reportedly conducted to ascertain the exact reason for his death. However, doctors are suspecting a cardiac arrest to be the cause of his untimely demise.

Also read: KK death news live updates: Family arrives in Kolkata, body will be taken to Mumbai after autopsy

Meanwhile, one case of unnatural death has been registered with New Market PS regarding his death, reported news agency ANI.

The 53-years-old was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry, with songs recorded in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kk mamata banerjee arvind kejriwal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP