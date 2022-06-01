Mamata, Kejriwal express condolences over the ‘sudden’ demise of singer KK

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal have expressed their condolences over the demise of Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath - famously known as KK. Banerjee, in a Twitter post, said that the “sudden” and “untimely demise” of KK “shocks and saddens us”. She added that her colleagues have been “working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, rites, and his family”.

“The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites, and to his family now. My deep condolences,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that KK's “voice and songs will stay till eternity”.

“Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of renowned singer Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK. His voice and songs will stay till eternity. My heartfelt condolences to his friends and family, and fans across the world,” he wrote on Twitter.

Singer KK passed away on Tuesday evening after he fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata. He was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared brought dead. KK's body is kept at the CMRI hospital and from there it will be taken to SSKM hospital where the post-mortem will be reportedly conducted to ascertain the exact reason for his death. However, doctors are suspecting a cardiac arrest to be the cause of his untimely demise.

Meanwhile, one case of unnatural death has been registered with New Market PS regarding his death, reported news agency ANI.

The 53-years-old was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry, with songs recorded in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.