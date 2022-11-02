Mamata likely to meet Stalin today

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet her Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin during her visit to Chennai on Wednesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government said the meeting will be held at Stalin’s camp office in Chennai.

Banerjee is scheduled to fly to Chennai to attend the birthday celebration of Bengal governor La Ganesan’s elder brother on Thursday.

The TMC chief’s meeting with Stalin is being viewed as part of her old plan to form a nationwide alliance of regional forces against the BJP.

“It (plan) never worked. She will fail again,” Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.