Mamata moves Supreme Court, accuses CBI of making false allegations in Narada case

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has moved the Supreme Court on Monday, contending that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made “false allegations” about her sitting in protest outside CBI’s Kolkata office after the arrest of two Trinamool Congress ministers and a prominent MLA on May 17 in connection with the 2016 Narada case.

In a petition filed through advocate Astha Sharma, the CM has stated, “There is no evidence of the petitioner holding a dharna or gherao or siege outside the CBI office and are thus false allegations...”

The matter has been listed for hearing at 10:30 am.

The CM has challenged the Calcutta High Court’s denial for filing of affidavits by her and state Law Minister Moloy Ghatak on their role on the day of arrest of four Trinamool Congress leaders on May 17 by the CBI in connection with the Narada sting tape case.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Aniruddha Bose will be hearing the separate appeals filed by the chief minister, Ghatak and West Bengal Government on Tuesday.

Earlier, the top court had said that it would hear on June 22 the appeal filed by Ghatak.

The top court On June 18 had requested the high court to hear the case a day after the apex court considers the appeals of the state government and Ghatak against the order.

On June 9, a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, hearing CBI's application for transfer of the Narada sting tape case from the special CBI court to the high court, had said it will decide later on considering the affidavits by the Banerjee and Ghatak on their respective roles on the day of the arrest of four leaders in connection with the case.

Senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Vikas Singh, appearing for Ghatak and the state government, had said it was necessary to bring on record of the high court the affidavits as they deal with the roles of the persons concerned on May 17.