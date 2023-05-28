Mamata on protesting wrestlers detained in Delhi: ‘Autocratic forces thrive on intolerance’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condemned the Delhi police action against the wrestlers and demanded that they be released “immediately.” In a tweet, Mamata said, “Strongly condemn the way Delhi Police manhandled Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers. It’s shameful our champions are treated in this manner."

Protesting wrestlers being detained by police.(HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)

"Democracy lies in tolerance but autocratic forces thrive on intolerance and quelling of dissent. I demand they be immediately released by police. I stand by our wrestlers,” the chief minister said.

Mamata's tweet came after Delhi police detained wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia for 'violating law and order'. "They have been detained for violating law and order. We will take legal action after inquiry in due course of time," said Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Law and Order.

The senior police official had earlier urged the wrestlers to not indulge in any anti-national activities on a day when the country's new Parliament building was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The grapplers reportedly breached the cordon laid by the police while trying to move towards the Parliament. Immediately after, they were pushed into buses and taken to different locations. The police officers also cleared the protest site by removing cots, mattresses, fans, and coolers used by the wrestlers.