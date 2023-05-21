WFI's Brij Bhushan says ‘ready for polygraph test if Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia…’

Wrestling Federation of India chief and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said he was ready for the polygraph test if the same test is conducted on protesting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia as well. Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia interact with each other during a press conference on their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI)

"I am ready to get my narco test, polygraphy test or lie detector done but my condition is that along with me Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also undergo these tests. If both the wrestlers are ready to get their test done, then call the press and announce and I promise them that I am also ready for this," Bri Bhushan wrote on Facebook.

The WFI chief's comments come on a day the khap ‘mahapanchayat’ decided that the women supporting the protest against him will hold a panchayat before the new Parliament building on May 28, the day the newly-built edifice will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The leaders of khap panchayats met in Rohtak on a day when a "major decision" was anticipated but after hours of deliberations, the came out with the decision to move to the Parliament.

From among the protesting wrestlers Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadiyan attended the mahapanchayat while Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat stayed back at the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

"We welcome this decision by the Mahapanchayat," said Punia, who was asked if the wrestlers are satisfied with the move.

"Whether the men's supporters will accompany the women or not, will be decided later," he said.

The decision means that the wrestlers have made up their minds to stretch their fight against the WFI chief, who they have accused of sexual exploitation of several women grapplers.

The IOA's ad-hoc panel which is tasked with running the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India is likely to organise the Asian Games trials around June 20.

(With inputs from PTI)

