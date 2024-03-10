 Mamata proves she can't be trusted, her message to PMO is....: Adhir hits back | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Mamata Banerjee proves she can't be trusted, her message to PMO is....: Adhir hits back

Mamata Banerjee proves she can't be trusted, her message to PMO is....: Adhir hits back

ByHT News Desk
Mar 10, 2024 05:52 PM IST

Adhir Chowdhury said Trinamool could have sent Yusuf Pathan to the Rajya Sabha. Yusuf will be contesting from Adhir's Baharampur seat.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said by announcing 42 candidates from West Bengal for the Lok Sabha election 2024, Mamata Banerjee proved that no political leader or party should trust her. Adhir said the list sends a message to the Prime Minister's Office that she is not with the INDIA bloc. The statement came after the Trinamool on Sunday announced 42 names for all 42 seats in West Bengal. In Adhir's Baharampur constituency, Trinamool announced the name of ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan. “If Mamata Banerjee or Trinamool wanted to honour Yusuf Pathan, they could have sent him to the Rajya Sabha, or could have asked for a seat in Gujarat for Yusuf Pathan," Adhir said.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Mamata Banerjee sent a message to the PMO that she is not with INDIA bloc.
No alliance in West Bengal; Congress says, ‘Don’t know what pressure TMC had'

“Mamata Banerjee is scared that if she stands with the INDIA bloc, PM Modi will send ED and CBI to each door. So now she has sent a message to the PMO that ‘don’t be unhappy with me, I am not standing with the alliance against the BJP',” Adhir Ranjan said.

The announcement of 42 names came from Trinamool's Brigade rally which ended speculations over Trinamool's alliance with the Congress in West Bengal which hit a roadblock over seat sharing. Trinamool did not agree to give more than 3-4 seats to the Congress in Bengal but there was no official announcement that the alliance was over in West Bengal.

The Congress was taken by surprise by the announcement as well with general secretary Jairam Ramesh saying that the party wanted to fight the BJP with the TMC in West Bengal.

"We will contest one seat in Uttar Pradesh in a tie-up with Samajwadi Party. I had a word with Akhilesh (Yadav). We are an opposition party in Meghalaya. We will contest there, and in Assam as well," Mamata said explaining the situation of the Trinamool's position with the alliance as of now.

