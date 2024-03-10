 Trinamool announces 42 names for Lok Sabha, Mahua Moitra, Yusuf Pathan on list | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Trinamool announces 42 names for Lok Sabha 2024 election, Mahua Moitra, Yusuf Pathan on list

Trinamool announces 42 names for Lok Sabha 2024 election, Mahua Moitra, Yusuf Pathan on list

ByHT News Desk
Mar 10, 2024 03:01 PM IST

Yusuf Pathan will be contesting from Baharampur possibly against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury despite TMC being a part of the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced the names for all 42 Lok Sabha seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 -- in a major snub to the INDIA bloc as the Congress maintained that the seat-sharing talks with the partner were going on. The names were announced by Abhishek Banerjee, who will be contesting from the Diamond Harbour constituency – at the Brigrade Ground march. Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan will be Trinamool's candidate from Baharampur possibly contesting against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. In other major takeaways from Trinamool's list, sitting MP actor Nusrat Jahan (Basirhat -- the constituency of Sandeshkhali) has been dropped from the 2024 list.

Trinamool announces 42 names for Lok Sabha, Mahua Moitra, Yusuf Pathan on list(HT_PRINT)
Trinamool announces 42 names for Lok Sabha, Mahua Moitra, Yusuf Pathan on list(HT_PRINT)

Mahua Moitra gets a ticket from Krishnanagar

Mahua Moitra who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in a bribe-for-question scam will be contesting from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, the seat that sent her to the Lok Sabha in 2019.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Nusrat Jahan dropped from Basirhat

In what seems to be a repercussion after the Sandeshkhali row, Nusrat Jahan, the sitting MP, is dropped from her seat. Haji Nurul Islam will be contesting from Basirhat. Sandeshkhali comes under the Basirhat constituency.

Actor Saayoni Ghosh replaces Mimi Chakraborty in Jadavpur

Actor Saayoni Ghosh will be contesting from the Jadavpur constituency following actor Mimi Chankraborty's announcement that she wanted to quit politics.

It's Yusuf Pathan versus Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury?

Trinamool announced former cricketer Yusuf Pathan's name as the Baharampur candidate. Baharampur constituency is the stronghold of the Congress and Adhir Rajan Chowdhury has been representing it since 1999.

This was one of the seats with which the Congress- TMC seat-sharing talks hit a roadblock as Mamata did not want to leave the seat to the Congress.

Here's the full list of 42 candidates of Trinamool Congress

Cooch Behar – Jagdish Chandra Basunia

Alipurduar – Prakash Chik Baraik (Rajya Sabha member)

Jalpaiguri – Nirmal Chandra Rai (MLA)

Darjeeling – Gopal Lama

Raiganj – Krishna Kalyani

Balurghat – Biplab Mitra (minister)

Malda North – Prasun Banerjee (former IPS officer)

Malda South – Shanawaz Ali Rehman

Jangipur – Khalilur Rehman

Baharampur – Yusuf Pathan (Former Indian cricketer)

Murshidabad – Abu Taher Khan

Krishnanagar - Mahua Moitra

Ranaghat – Mukut Mani Adhikari (BJP MLA)

Bangaon - Biswajit das

Barrackpore – Partha Bhowmick (minister)

Dum Dum – Saugata Roy (MP)

Barasat - Kakali Ghosh Dastidar (MP)

Basirhat – Haji Nurul Islam

Joynagar – Pratima Mondal

Mathurapur – Bapi Haldar

Diamond Harbour – Abhishek Banerjee

Jadavpur- Saayoni Ghosh (youth TMC president)

Kolkata South – Mala Roy (MP)

Kolkata North – Sudip Bandopadhyay (MP)

Howrah- Prasun Banerjee (MP)

Uluberia- Sajda Ahmed

Srirampur – Kalyan Banerjee (MP)

Hooghly- Rachana Banerjee (Actor)

Arambagh- Mitali Bagh

Tamluk – Debangshu Bhattacharya

Kanthi – Uttam Barik

Ghatal – Dipak Adhikari (MP)

Jhargram – Kalipada Soren

Medinipur – June Maliah (MLA)

Purulia – Shantiram Mahato

Bankura – Arup Chakraborty (MLA)

Bishnupur – Sujata Mondal Khan (incumbent BJP MP's ex-wife)

Burdwan – Dr Sharmila Sarkar

Burdwan-Durgapur- Kirti Azad (ex-cricketer)

Asansol – Shatrughan Sinha (MP)

Bolur – Asit Mal (MP)

Birbhum – Shatabdi Roy (MP)

The Congress said it always wanted the INDIA bloc to fight the BJP together finalising an agreement through negotiations and not by unilateral announcements. “The Indian National Congress has repeatedly declared its desire to have a respectable seat-sharing agreement with the TMC in West Bengal. The Indian National Congress has always maintained that such an agreement has to be finalised through negotiations and not by unilateral announcements. The Indian National Congress has always wanted the INDIA group to fight the BJP together,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said after Trinamool announced 42 names for 42 constituencies leaving no room open for an alliance with the Congress.

Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.

Get Current Updates on India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On