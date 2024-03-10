Trinamool announces 42 names for Lok Sabha 2024 election, Mahua Moitra, Yusuf Pathan on list

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced the names for all 42 Lok Sabha seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 -- in a major snub to the INDIA bloc as the Congress maintained that the seat-sharing talks with the partner were going on. The names were announced by Abhishek Banerjee, who will be contesting from the Diamond Harbour constituency – at the Brigrade Ground march. Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan will be Trinamool's candidate from Baharampur possibly contesting against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. In other major takeaways from Trinamool's list, sitting MP actor Nusrat Jahan (Basirhat -- the constituency of Sandeshkhali) has been dropped from the 2024 list. Trinamool announces 42 names for Lok Sabha, Mahua Moitra, Yusuf Pathan on list(HT_PRINT)

Mahua Moitra gets a ticket from Krishnanagar

Mahua Moitra who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in a bribe-for-question scam will be contesting from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, the seat that sent her to the Lok Sabha in 2019.

Nusrat Jahan dropped from Basirhat

In what seems to be a repercussion after the Sandeshkhali row, Nusrat Jahan, the sitting MP, is dropped from her seat. Haji Nurul Islam will be contesting from Basirhat. Sandeshkhali comes under the Basirhat constituency.

Actor Saayoni Ghosh replaces Mimi Chakraborty in Jadavpur

Actor Saayoni Ghosh will be contesting from the Jadavpur constituency following actor Mimi Chankraborty's announcement that she wanted to quit politics.

It's Yusuf Pathan versus Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury?

Trinamool announced former cricketer Yusuf Pathan's name as the Baharampur candidate. Baharampur constituency is the stronghold of the Congress and Adhir Rajan Chowdhury has been representing it since 1999.

This was one of the seats with which the Congress- TMC seat-sharing talks hit a roadblock as Mamata did not want to leave the seat to the Congress.

Here's the full list of 42 candidates of Trinamool Congress

Cooch Behar – Jagdish Chandra Basunia

Alipurduar – Prakash Chik Baraik (Rajya Sabha member)

Jalpaiguri – Nirmal Chandra Rai (MLA)

Darjeeling – Gopal Lama

Raiganj – Krishna Kalyani

Balurghat – Biplab Mitra (minister)

Malda North – Prasun Banerjee (former IPS officer)

Malda South – Shanawaz Ali Rehman

Jangipur – Khalilur Rehman

Baharampur – Yusuf Pathan (Former Indian cricketer)

Murshidabad – Abu Taher Khan

Krishnanagar - Mahua Moitra

Ranaghat – Mukut Mani Adhikari (BJP MLA)

Bangaon - Biswajit das

Barrackpore – Partha Bhowmick (minister)

Dum Dum – Saugata Roy (MP)

Barasat - Kakali Ghosh Dastidar (MP)

Basirhat – Haji Nurul Islam

Joynagar – Pratima Mondal

Mathurapur – Bapi Haldar

Diamond Harbour – Abhishek Banerjee

Jadavpur- Saayoni Ghosh (youth TMC president)

Kolkata South – Mala Roy (MP)

Kolkata North – Sudip Bandopadhyay (MP)

Howrah- Prasun Banerjee (MP)

Uluberia- Sajda Ahmed

Srirampur – Kalyan Banerjee (MP)

Hooghly- Rachana Banerjee (Actor)

Arambagh- Mitali Bagh

Tamluk – Debangshu Bhattacharya

Kanthi – Uttam Barik

Ghatal – Dipak Adhikari (MP)

Jhargram – Kalipada Soren

Medinipur – June Maliah (MLA)

Purulia – Shantiram Mahato

Bankura – Arup Chakraborty (MLA)

Bishnupur – Sujata Mondal Khan (incumbent BJP MP's ex-wife)

Burdwan – Dr Sharmila Sarkar

Burdwan-Durgapur- Kirti Azad (ex-cricketer)

Asansol – Shatrughan Sinha (MP)

Bolur – Asit Mal (MP)

Birbhum – Shatabdi Roy (MP)

The Congress said it always wanted the INDIA bloc to fight the BJP together finalising an agreement through negotiations and not by unilateral announcements. “The Indian National Congress has repeatedly declared its desire to have a respectable seat-sharing agreement with the TMC in West Bengal. The Indian National Congress has always maintained that such an agreement has to be finalised through negotiations and not by unilateral announcements. The Indian National Congress has always wanted the INDIA group to fight the BJP together,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said after Trinamool announced 42 names for 42 constituencies leaving no room open for an alliance with the Congress.