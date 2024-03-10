TMC names Yusuf Pathan to possibly take on Adhir Chowdhury. 6 things about the ex-cricketer

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday named former cricketer Yusuf Pathan as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Baharampur seat in Murshidabad district. Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan: (X)

Yusuf Pathan was named among the 42 candidates announced by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee during a mega rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground.

The former Indian all-rounder will be contesting from Baharampur possibly against West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is also a strong critic of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Besides Pathan, Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in a bribe-for-question scam, will be contesting from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. This is the same seat that sent her to the Lok Sabha in 2019.

Notably, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan from Basirhat constituency has been dropped in what seems to be a repercussion after the Sandeshkhali row. The actor-turned-politician is replaced by Haji Nurul Islam from Basirhat.

Who is Yusuf Pathan?