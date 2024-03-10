TMC names Yusuf Pathan to possibly take on Adhir Chowdhury. 6 things about the ex-cricketer
Yusuf Pathan was named among the 42 candidates announced by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee during a mega rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday named former cricketer Yusuf Pathan as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Baharampur seat in Murshidabad district.
The former Indian all-rounder will be contesting from Baharampur possibly against West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is also a strong critic of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Besides Pathan, Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in a bribe-for-question scam, will be contesting from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. This is the same seat that sent her to the Lok Sabha in 2019.
Notably, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan from Basirhat constituency has been dropped in what seems to be a repercussion after the Sandeshkhali row. The actor-turned-politician is replaced by Haji Nurul Islam from Basirhat.
Who is Yusuf Pathan?
- Yusuf Pathan, an all-rounder, was part of India's limited-overs cricket team that won the global titles of 2007 ICC WT20 and 2011 ICC World Cup.
- Pathan made a name for himself in Indian Premier League (IPL), while playing for Rajasthan Royals, which led to his national call-up. He also represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.
- A long-serving member of the Baroda Ranji team, Yusuf, is the older half-brother of former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.
- Pathan made his international debut for India in the final of the 2007 ICC WT20 against Pakistan. He represented India in 22 T20Is. He also played 57 ODIs for India in which he scored 810 runs and picked up 33 wickets.
- He announced his retirement from international cricket in 2021.
- Yusuf Pathan was a regular in the domestic circuit and played 100 first-class matches, along with several List A and T20 matches.
