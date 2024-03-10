Trinamool's mega Kolkata rally to have 3 ramps as Mamata Banerjee takes centre stage. What does it mean?

The Trinamool Congress has opted for ramps to facilitate closer interaction between leaders and supporters during speeches as the ruling party in Bengal is set to launch its Lok Sabha poll campaign with a grand rally on Sunday at Kolkata's famed Brigade Parade Grounds. Mamata Banerjee's party will announce its candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the mega rally. Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishekh Banerjee inspects reparations at Brigade Parade Ground for TMC's "Janagarjan Sabha" rally in Kolkata on March 9.(PTI)

The three main stages interconnected by ramps aim to enhance engagement and connect with the grassroots. Unlike previous rallies held at the Brigade grounds, these ramps would allow key speakers such as Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee to walk closer to supporters while delivering their speeches.

The Times of India reported that the setup will consist of three interconnected main stages, accommodating a total of 600 leaders segregated into different sections. The primary stage measures 72 feet wide and 20 feet long, positioned 12 feet above the ground. Flanking this stage are two additional platforms, each measuring 68 feet by 28 feet and elevated 10 feet above the ground.

Police officers check security arrangements at Brigade Parade Ground ahead of West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's 'Janagarjan Sabha' rally, (PTI)

A 330-foot-long and 10-foot-wide ramp extends from the main stage to the middle of the Maidan, allowing multiple people to walk side by side. Additionally, a second ramp, approximately 240 feet long and 10 feet wide, intersects the first ramp, situated 6 feet above the ground level. These ramps ensure that supporters have a clear line of sight to their leaders.

"All India Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee will announce the party's candidates for the 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal," the TMC said in a statement.

This is the first time the party will announce its candidate list from a mega public meeting at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground, it said.

Lakhs of supporters and numerous block-level leaders were seen in the morning flocking from different districts to hear their leader, affectionately called 'Didi'.

Christened 'Jana Garjan Sabha', the mega event will feature three platforms, including a cross ramp, with Banerjee and TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee taking centre stage as the main speakers.