Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool to launch 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign with mega Kolkata rally today

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to launch its 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign with a mega rally - ‘Jana Garjan Sabha’ - at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Grounds on Sunday. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will take the centre stage during the rally to set the tone for the upcoming elections. West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee along with party leaders during the party's Mahila Wing Rally, in Kolkata. (ANI Photo)

Ahead of the rally, Mamata Banerjee posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), urging people to join the march.

“Bengal's patience & courtesy should NOT be mistaken for its weakness. The Bohiragoto Jomidars must be reminded of this on March 10. The #JonogorjonSabha at Brigade Ground this Sunday will be a historic event on the land that has always fought for its rights. Join us as we lead the people's movement for Bengal's secure future,” she wrote.

The TMC's rally will feature three platforms, including a cross ramp aiming to enhance engagement, connect with the grassroots, and facilitate closer interaction between leaders and supporters during speeches. The rally's theme revolves around the alleged withholding of the state's financial dues by the central government, a contentious issue that has dominated state politics for the past two years, reported news agency PTI.

Around six to eight lakh supporters and several block-level leaders are expected to flock from different districts to join the rally, Abhishek Banerjee predicted.

BJP's swipe at TMC's rally

The BJP took a dig at the TMC's mega rally, calling it the party's “farewell rally”. According to senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, TMC's leaders as "goons and corrupt," and predicted their “impending downfall”.

Meanwhile, the rally comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bengal on Saturday. Addressing a crowd, he slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led party, alleging that they are “looting” the people of Bengal. “Modi sends the money for MNREGA wages from Delhi but the TMC government here has looted you at every step. To benefit the TMC's 'tolabaz', 25 lakh fake job cards were made and given to the people. If Modi sends money to the poor's houses, then the TMC government gives your money to the people chosen by ‘tolabaz’,” he said.