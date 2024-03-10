 Ram Navami declared public holiday in Bengal, BJP takes dig at Mamata Banerjee | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Ram Navami declared public holiday in Bengal, BJP takes dig at Mamata Banerjee

Ram Navami declared public holiday in Bengal, BJP takes dig at Mamata Banerjee

ByHT News Desk
Mar 10, 2024 07:19 AM IST

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said Mamata Banerjee made this move “to redeem her anti-Hindu image”, but it was “too late”.

Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, in a significant move, has declared Ram Navami (on April 17) as a public holiday. “In continuation to this Department Notification No. 6112-F(P2) dated 09/11/2023, the Governor is pleased to declare 17th April, 2024 (Wednesday) as Public Holiday on the occasion of ‘Ram Navami’ under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881,” a notification issued on Saturday stated.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Samir Jana/HT)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Samir Jana/HT)(HT_PRINT)

While Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Saraswati Puja have always been big in Bengal, the state has witnessed violence during Ram Navami processions in the past, including last year.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has emerged as the biggest challenger for the ruling Trinamool Congress, has used the incidents of violence to corner Mamata Banerjee's government.

The BJP has alleged that the state government is attempting to curtail Hindu religious processions. The Ram Navami announcement coincides with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) preparing to kick off its Lok Sabha election campaign with a large rally scheduled for Sunday at Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade Grounds.

Reacting to the announcement, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said Mamata Banerjee made this move “to redeem her anti-Hindu image”, but it was “too late”.

“Mamata Banerjee, who would turn blue with rage, every time she heard ‘Jai Shree Ram’, has designated Ram Navami (17th Apr) as public holiday, in West Bengal. She has done this to redeem her anti-Hindu image. Too late though… More importantly, she needs to ensure no stones are pelted on Ram Navami processions. Will she? Jai Shree Ram,” Amit Malviya wrote on Twitter (now X).

Violence had taken place on March 30 last year during a procession to celebrate Ram Navami in Dalkhola in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. The state police had initially registered a case against 162 people in the wake of the communal violence triggered by the attack at Tajamul Chawk, Uttar Dalkhola.

Subsequently, the Calcutta high court, on April 27, ordered the transfer of cases related to communal violence during Ram Navami celebrations to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Accordingly, the NIA took up the investigation of Dalkhola and five other cases. The spokesperson identified the 16 arrested accused as Afroj Alam, Md Ashraf, Md Imtiaz Alam, Irfan Alam, Kaiser, Md Farid Alam, Md Furkan Alam, Md Pappu, Md Suleman, Md Sarjan, Md Nurul Hoda alias “Nanua”, Wasim Arya, Md Salahuddin, Md Jannath Alam, Wasim Akram alias “Vicky”, and Md Tanweer Alam – all residents of Dalkhola.

Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.

Get Current Updates on India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On