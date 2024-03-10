Ram Navami declared public holiday in Bengal, BJP takes dig at Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, in a significant move, has declared Ram Navami (on April 17) as a public holiday. “In continuation to this Department Notification No. 6112-F(P2) dated 09/11/2023, the Governor is pleased to declare 17th April, 2024 (Wednesday) as Public Holiday on the occasion of ‘Ram Navami’ under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881,” a notification issued on Saturday stated. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Samir Jana/HT)(HT_PRINT)

While Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Saraswati Puja have always been big in Bengal, the state has witnessed violence during Ram Navami processions in the past, including last year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has emerged as the biggest challenger for the ruling Trinamool Congress, has used the incidents of violence to corner Mamata Banerjee's government.

The BJP has alleged that the state government is attempting to curtail Hindu religious processions. The Ram Navami announcement coincides with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) preparing to kick off its Lok Sabha election campaign with a large rally scheduled for Sunday at Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade Grounds.

Reacting to the announcement, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said Mamata Banerjee made this move “to redeem her anti-Hindu image”, but it was “too late”.

“Mamata Banerjee, who would turn blue with rage, every time she heard ‘Jai Shree Ram’, has designated Ram Navami (17th Apr) as public holiday, in West Bengal. She has done this to redeem her anti-Hindu image. Too late though… More importantly, she needs to ensure no stones are pelted on Ram Navami processions. Will she? Jai Shree Ram,” Amit Malviya wrote on Twitter (now X).

Violence had taken place on March 30 last year during a procession to celebrate Ram Navami in Dalkhola in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. The state police had initially registered a case against 162 people in the wake of the communal violence triggered by the attack at Tajamul Chawk, Uttar Dalkhola.

Subsequently, the Calcutta high court, on April 27, ordered the transfer of cases related to communal violence during Ram Navami celebrations to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Accordingly, the NIA took up the investigation of Dalkhola and five other cases. The spokesperson identified the 16 arrested accused as Afroj Alam, Md Ashraf, Md Imtiaz Alam, Irfan Alam, Kaiser, Md Farid Alam, Md Furkan Alam, Md Pappu, Md Suleman, Md Sarjan, Md Nurul Hoda alias “Nanua”, Wasim Arya, Md Salahuddin, Md Jannath Alam, Wasim Akram alias “Vicky”, and Md Tanweer Alam – all residents of Dalkhola.