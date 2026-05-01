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Mamata reaches Bhabanipur’s strong room after tampering claims

She came after TMC shared a video claiming the BJP is colluding with the Election Commission to open ballot boxes without the presence of relevant party

Updated on: May 01, 2026 12:57 am IST
Edited by Akansha Purohit
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the Bhabanipur strong room in Kolkata following claims by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that ballot boxes were opened in the EVM strong room. The party also said that Banerjee would personally come to the site to “take stock of the situation.”

Mamata Banerjee arrived at the Sakhawat Memorial School in South Kolkata, the counting centre for the Bhabanipur assembly segment(HT Photo)

Banerjee arrived at the Sakhawat Memorial School in South Kolkata, the counting centre for the Bhabanipur assembly segment, which houses the strong room for EVMs of the polls, which were held on April 29.

She came after TMC shared a video claiming the BJP is colluding with the Election Commission to open ballot boxes without the presence of relevant party workers. TMC also said that Mamata will visit the spot and “take stock of the situation.”

The developments took place a day after the final phase of polls in West Bengal were conducted on Wednesday and hours after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, via a video message, urged party leaders, workers and polling agents to maintain a 24-hour vigil over strongrooms housing EVMs, stating she suspected BJP plans to tamper with the machines before counting began on May 4.

In a strongly worded statement, the party claimed that CCTV footage showed ballot boxes being opened without the presence of authorised representatives of political parties, terming it "gross electoral fraud".

Also read: Tampering claims, chaos: Blow-by-blow of TMC vs BJP late-night EVM showdown in Kolkata

Meanwhile, two TMC leaders, Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja, staged a sit-in protest outside Khudiram Anushilan Kendra premises, alleging malpractice.

Meanwhile, ECI in a press briefing dismissed the claims by TMC, and said that no CCTV cameras were switched off at the strong rooms. Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal also clarified that the live footage of the rooms was made available to all parties.

(With inputs from ANI)

 
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