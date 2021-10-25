Mamata says Centre's BSF move meant to hurt federal structure, borders peaceful

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the Centre’s decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) was meant to create a disturbance and her government was protesting the move.

Stating that it was an attempt to interfere into the federal structure of the country, the Trinamool Congress supremo said law and order was a police subject and her government would follow the state laws.

“Just like Punjab, we're also protesting against the BSF's jurisdiction that has been recently increased. Our border areas are completely peaceful. Law and order is a police subject. It'll create disturbance. The state government will go with state laws,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Narendra Modi-led central government had amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50-km stretch, instead of the earlier 15-km limit, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

Speaking at an administrative review meeting in Siliguri, Banerjee said, "We have sent a letter protesting the move. Earlier, they had a jurisdiction of 15km. There were incidents of firing in Balurghat or Cooch Behar. Now, they have extended it to 50km”

"We do not have problems in the border areas and share very cordial relations (with neighbouring countries). There is no need to create this confusion. Law and order is a state subject. The BSF must look after what they are responsible for and we will have total support for that," she said.

Bengal shares an international border with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. On Sunday, Banerjee had appealed to the Prime Minister to immediately withdraw the Union Home Ministry's notification that extended the jurisdiction of BSF earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said all parties on Monday unanimously passed a resolution that this notification be rolled back by the central government. “If the Centre doesn't do it, the parties decided that a session of the Vidhan Sabha be called over this,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

