Mamata to file nomination for Bhabanipur assembly bypoll on Friday

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will file her nomination for the bypoll in Bhabanipur assembly constituency on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Mamata Banerjee also said that Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who originally won the Bhabanipur seat in the assembly elections held earlier this year, but now vacated it for Banerjee to contest, will contest from Khardaha constituency.

“He resigned for me, but he will continue as a minister in Bengal cabinet,” the chief minister said on Wednesday.

The bypoll in Bhabanipur assembly constituency was neccessiated after Trinamool Congress leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay vacated it recently so that Mamata Banerjee, who became the chief minister despite not winning any seat in the latest assembly election, could contest. Banerjee lost to her former aide Suvendu Adhikari by a thin margin of 1,900 votes from Nandigram constituency.

However, as per the law, Mamata has to win on any seat in the state to have the chance of becoming a member of the state assembly, or the chief minister's post, before November 5.