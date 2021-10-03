Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Mamata's 1st message to supporters after record win, ‘If you want to celebrate’

Published on Oct 03, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee thanked Bhabanipur for the record that she made in the bypoll the results of which were declared on Sunday. 
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the supporters assembled outside her Bhabanipur residence and thanked them for the record-breaking numbers. If Trinamool supporters want to celebrate the victory, they should support the people of the flood-affected districts of the state, Banerjee said. "I will not show V because I am not winning alone. We are contesting from three seats. So I will show three fingers," Banerjee, who gets to retain her chief minister post after the resounding victory from the Bhabanipur assembly seat said.

"I have won the Bhabanipur Assembly bypolls with a margin of 58,832 votes and have registered the victory in every ward of the constituency," the chief minister said. According to the latest information, Mamata has won by 58,835 votes including the postal ballots.

I gracefully accept defeat, says BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal as Didi sets record

The Election Commission asked the government to make sure that there is no victory celebration anywhere in the state following BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal's letter to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, expressing apprehension over possible violence after the results are declared.

"... no victory celebrations/ procession during/after the counting shall be allowed in the ongoing elections in West Bengal, for which counting is being taken place on October 3, 2021," EC secretary Rakesh Kumar said in a letter to the West Bengal government.

RELATED STORIES

Mamata said Bhabanipur residents are not all Bengalis. In fact, 46% of people in Bhabanipur are non-Bengalis. "They all have voted for me. People of West Bengal are watching Bhabanipur, which inspired me," she said adding that the victory is a befitting reply to the conspiracy that was hatched in Nandigram. 

Bhabanipur was a prestige issue for the Trinamool and the chief minister as she had to win this seat to continue in the CM post,  because of her defeat in the Nandigram seat, while her party recorded a landslide victory in the state assembly election. 

mamata banerjee
