It's game on in Bhabanipur: Didi leads by more than 6,000 votes after 3rd round

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was leading by more than 6,146 votes against her closest contender, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, at the end of the third round of counting of votes polled at the byelection to Bhabanipur assembly constituency on Sunday.

The West Bengal chief minister was in fray for the Bhabanipur assembly seat with BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and CPM's Shrijeeb Biswas.

According to the latest data by the Election Commission, Mamata Banerjee got 9,974 votes against Priyanka Tibrewal's 3828 votes while Shrijeeb Biswas got 250 votes at the end of the third round of counting for the Bhabanipur assembly bypolls.