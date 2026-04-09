...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Man accused in lynching case found dead in Kerala: Police

A man linked to the lynching of a Dalit worker was found dead in Kerala, suspected to be suicide. He was out on bail amid ongoing investigations.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 08:12 am IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
Advertisement

A man, who was booked in the case of lynching of a Dalit interstate worker from Chhattisgarh in December last year, was found dead near his home at Attappallam near Walayar in Palakkad district of Kerala on Wednesday.

Man accused in lynching case found dead in Kerala: Police

An official at the Walayar police station, which has registered a case of unnatural death, said the 54-year-old man is suspected to have died by suicide. His body has been shifted to the Palakkad government district hospital for autopsy.

The deceased was among nine persons arrested by the police for involvement in the lynching of Ram Narayan Baghel, a native of Chhattisgarh, by a mob on December 17, 2025.

Baghel was allegedly beaten to death by the mob on suspicion of theft four days after he arrived in Kerala in search of daily-wage employment opportunities. On the day, he had lost his way and ended up in Attappallam. A mob, which gathered there, suspected him of theft and assaulted him. He later succumbed to injuries at the local hospital.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

palakkad lynching suicide chhattisgarh
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Man accused in lynching case found dead in Kerala: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.