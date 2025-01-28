Man arrested after 'accidentally' opening emergency exit on IndiGo flight: Report

A man travelling on an IndiGo flight from Jodhpur was arrested on Tuesday for opening the emergency door. The passenger opened the emergency exit flap during departure, causing a 20-minute delay. The flight was scheduled to take off at 10:10 a.m., reported NDTV. Passenger tried to open emergency door during take off. (Representational Image)(Bloomberg)

The incident unfolded when the cabin crew was giving safety instructions and the flight was about to take off. Siraj Kidwai, a bank employee, was the passenger involved. He claimed that he "accidentally" opened the emergency exit flap. However, the flight crew quickly took action and the pilot was immediately alerted.

As the situation unfolded, the crew followed standard operating procedures (SOPs), and the passenger was instantly removed from the aircraft by the security officials.

The passenger was then questioned by CISF personnel at the airport police station in Jodhpur.

IndiGo later issued a statement.

"Today, during the safety briefing before the departure of flight 6E 6033 from Jodhpur to Bengaluru, a passenger opened the emergency exit flap. The crew immediately followed standard operating procedures. The passenger was later disembarked and handed over to law enforcement officials for investigation," the channel reported.

While apologising for the disruption caused to other travellers, the airline reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the highest safety and security standards.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers on the flight and reaffirm our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and security in all our operations," the statement added.

Similar incident

In a similar incident in the past, a 29-year-old man, Koushik Karan, was arrested after he allegedly tried to open the door of a flight mid-air, bound for Hyderabad. The incident occurred shortly before the plane was about to land.

Police informed that the passenger had allegedly consumed 'bhang' (an edible preparation made from the cannabis plant) before boarding the flight from Indore.