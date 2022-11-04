Man arrested in Kerala for allegedly assaulting minor boy for leaning on his car

Kerala police on Friday arrested a man from Kannur district in Kerala for allegedly assaulting a six-year-old boy from Rajasthan for leaning towards his parked car.

A video of the incident reportedly went viral on social media and it attracted outrage across all quarters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place on Thursday night in Ponniyam in Kannur district.

The video showed the boy leaning towards the car and the occupant Shishad (28) who came towards him fiercely and kicked him on his stomach and back.

The cries of the minor boy drew attention of the nearby locals who rushed the child to the hospital and alerted police.

Also Read:Delhi’s good Samaritans rain-proof winters for the underprivileged

Although police arrested him within hours of the incident, he was let off on station bail later but after the video went viral, he was arrested again under non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He was arrested under section 308 (culpable homicide), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and other sections, said Thalassery assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nithin Raj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state rights commission also sought a report from the police.

Doctors said the boy received severe back injuries and two weeks ago, he also had a fracture in one of his hands after a fall.

Belonging to a balloon sellers’ family, his parents were reluctant to file a police compliant initially fearing further attack.

However, the locals assured them support and accompanied them to the hospital and later police station.

Though Shishad claimed the boy made scratches on his car and tried to attack one of the children, later CCTV visuals from the nearby areas showed the boy was only leaning towards the car, said police officials.

“It is an inhuman incident. Strict action will be taken against the accused and government will bear all expenses of his treatment,” said state education minister V Sivankutty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the video of the incident turned viral, several good Samaritans came forward to help the family.