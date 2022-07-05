Man attacks dog, owners with rod in Paschim Vihar after ‘being barked at’

A man struck a pet dog, his owner, and at least two other members of their family with an iron rod in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar because the animal barked at him -- an incident that led to widespread outrage after videos showing the brutal attack went viral on social media on Monday.

Police have registered a case, and started a probe.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer), Sameer Sharma, said that Dharamvir Dahiya, a 63-year-old retired gunman, attacked Rakshit Mohlia, 25, his maternal uncle Hemant Atal, 53, the uncle’s wife Yashoda, 45, and the family’s eight-year-old mixed breed, Scooby, after the dog barked at him on Sunday.

The accused and the victims are all residents of A4 block in Paschim Vihar.

Several videos of the incident, caught on CCTV camera, show the man hurling the dog by his tail, and striking a blow with an iron rod on its head. The dog is then seen unconscious; as his owners try to revive him, Dahiya attacks the others.

According to Rakshit’s sister Jessica, on Sunday morning, Dahiya, who lives in the same locality, was walking with some street dogs near their ground-floor home when Scooby and the strays started barking at each other. “Scooby barking at the street dogs irked him, and he started yelling. Rakshit was standing with Scooby, and suddenly, Dahiya held Scooby by his tail and thew him. Rakshit immediately went to rescue Scooby, and he and Dahiya got into a scuffle. Scooby also attacked Dahiya because it was his natural instinct to save Rakshit and himself, “ she said, adding that her mother came out to defuse the situation.

Though Dahiya left at the time, a little while later, he returned with an iron rod in his hand, and ran towards the family who were still standing outside their house, Jessica said. Rakshit’s maternal uncle, Atal, who lives on the second floor, had also come downstairs to check on the family by then.

“He first hit Scooby, and our dog became unconscious for a while. He then rushed to attack my uncle, and when Rakshit went to stop him, he attacked Rakshit also,” she said.

Jessica’s mother, Nirmala Mohlia, 52, took Rakshit and Atal to the hospital for treatment, but Hemant’s wife, Yashoda, stayed home with an injured Scooby.

“Dahiya then came again to take back his iron pipe. He opened the door of our house, and when my aunt tried to stop him from taking away the weapon, he thrashed her with the pipe even as she was holding on to his legs trying to stop him. She was lying on the road in pain when some neighbours came to rescue her,” Jessica said.

Rakshit sustained about 10 stitches on his head,while Atal and Yashoda have internal injuries, the family said. “

DCP Sharma said that, after the police control room call received the call, cops were informed about the incident by the complainant. “All the injured persons have been medically examined. Dharamvir Dahiya had visited to Park Hospital in Khyala due to dog bites,” he said.

Based on Mohila’s statement, a case under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 451 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered at Paschim Vihar East police station.

Police said that Dahiya was involved in an Arms Act case registered against him in 2000.

The family alleged that Dahiya’s son, Manjeet Singh, also came to threaten them on Monday morning, and punched on their front door. Manjeet also has a 2006 case of causing hurt and wrongful restraint registered against him, police said, adding that they have taken “preventive action” against him.

Kaveri Rana Bhardwaj, founder of SMART Sanctuary, a sanctuary for disabled dogs, said mixed breed dogs have a tendency to bark and be more protective, instinctively, adding that there’s a natural hesitation to accept them in society.

“The best thing to do in such situations is to keep pet dogs on a leash when outside. Of course, the man who attacked the dog should be given the strictest punishment, but at the same time, awareness programmes for pet parents and citizens who don’t own dogs are essential,” she said.

