Intelligence agencies sound alert on possible attack on pro-Hindutva leaders in Pune

PUNE The killing of a pharmacist in Amravati and tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur over their support to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma has put the Pune police on alert, with some pro-Hindutva individuals being asked to exercise caution by the police. The police have sounded the alert after central intelligence agencies shared inputs about the possibility of an attack on some individuals in Pune.

Sources requesting anonymity said that the police have asked Anand Dave, president of Brahman Mahasangh, to be ‘cautious’ while reacting on social media. Dave too confirmed that the city police have informed him of a possible threat and asked him to be on alert. “On Monday, the city police told me that there have been credible inputs that there might be an assault on me considering my Hindutvavadi stand. Hence, the police have asked me to be cautious while reacting on social media,’’ said Dave. He claimed that considering the situation, the police have given him police protection.

Revealing details of his meeting with senior police officials, Dave said that the police have asked him to apply for police protection so that he will be protected 24 x 7 considering the situation. The Pune police have also asked him to stay away from social media sites for a few days. However, Dave has refused to do so. “Everyone has the right of expression. No one will stop us from writing about our Hindu religion,” he said.

When contacted, Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of police refused to say anything on the subject. Similarly, officials from the city police department refused to reveal anything saying, “We cannot share anything considering security issues”. However, a senior police officer from the city police department confirmed that Dave and other individuals held a meeting with senior police officials at 4pm on Monday and that after the meeting, Dave applied for police protection.

Officials said that security checks in the city have been increased and that intelligence inputs on threats to certain Hindu leaders have not been taken lightly. There is already enough security provided to many such leaders in the city because of their vulnerability to such attacks. However, the existing security has also been beefed up, an official confirmed. It was also confirmed that the Pune city police has issued instructions to increase night patrolling in order to further maintain law and order in the city.

In May, Sharma had made controversial comments about the prophet Mohammed on a television show. The remarks were later condemned by the government after they sparked angry responses from Muslim-majority countries in West Asia and South-east Asia, many of which also summoned Indian envoys to place on record their displeasure. The BJP later suspended Sharma and expelled another spokesperson, Naveen Jindal, for the controversial remarks. Sharma is facing multiple FIRs, including one by the Delhi police, but hasn’t been arrested.