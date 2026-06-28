...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Man charred to death in car explosion on highway in Karnataka, ‘kidnapped’ woman survives

Before the incident, he had hit a woman inside the car with a knife on her head. She, somehow, managed to come out of the vehicle.

Published on: Jun 28, 2026 01:49 pm IST
PTI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

In a suspected case of self-harm, a man was completely charred to death inside a burning car on the national highway in Tumakuru district on Saturday, police said.

A car burns after catching fire on NH-48 near Sira in Tumakuru district, Karnataka.(PTI)

Though forensic report is yet to be received, police suspected that the victim, identified as Nagendra (30) could have used a country bomb or a molotov cocktail to set the car on fire near Kallambella in Sira Taluk.

Before the incident, he had hit a woman inside the car with a knife on her head. She, somehow, managed to come out of the vehicle.

The car driver too jumped out of the car in order to rescue the woman and just then an explosion took place inside the car, which went up in flames in no time, they said.

According to police, Nagendra had booked a car from Siddapura near Jayanagar in Bengaluru.

"The preliminary information available to us is that a man named Nagendra had allegedly abducted a woman named Ramya by force from within the limits of the Siddapura Police Station in the Jayanagar area of Bengaluru. Based on that information, we have identified the individuals involved," he added.

He added that during the course of the investigation it will be ascertained how the explosion took place, and what caused it.

 
bangalore bengaluru karnataka
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Man charred to death in car explosion on highway in Karnataka, ‘kidnapped’ woman survives
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.