Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Kerala man dies by suicide after attempting to kill 3 daughters

Kerala man dies by suicide after attempting to kill 3 daughters

ByVishnu Varma, Kochi
Sep 05, 2023 01:03 AM IST

A separate case under section 174 of CrPC (unnatural death) has been filed related to the death by suicide.

A man died by suicide after allegedly attempting to kill his three minor daughters in the early hours of Monday in Pala town in Kottayam district of Kerala, police said.

While the two daughters, aged 13 and 10, respectively, are out of danger, the third daughter (7) is undergoing treatment, the police said (HT Archives)

“The man, a resident of Chettukulam colony, attacked his three daughters shortly after they had gone to sleep by slitting their throats. The three of them, however, managed to escape to their relatives’ house in the neighbourhood. After a while when the relatives checked on the man, he was found hanging, around 3 am,” said an officer from the Ramapuram police station.

“The accused was staying with his three daughters, after his wife left him due to a marital dispute,” the officer said.

While the two daughters, aged 13 and 10, respectively, are out of danger, the third daughter (7) is undergoing treatment, the police said, adding that they have lodged a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntary causing hurt) of IPC and section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

A separate case under section 174 of CrPC (unnatural death) has been filed related to the death by suicide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment....view detail

Topics
suicide kottayam district
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP