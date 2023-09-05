Kerala man dies by suicide after attempting to kill 3 daughters

A man died by suicide after allegedly attempting to kill his three minor daughters in the early hours of Monday in Pala town in Kottayam district of Kerala, police said.

“The man, a resident of Chettukulam colony, attacked his three daughters shortly after they had gone to sleep by slitting their throats. The three of them, however, managed to escape to their relatives’ house in the neighbourhood. After a while when the relatives checked on the man, he was found hanging, around 3 am,” said an officer from the Ramapuram police station.

“The accused was staying with his three daughters, after his wife left him due to a marital dispute,” the officer said.

While the two daughters, aged 13 and 10, respectively, are out of danger, the third daughter (7) is undergoing treatment, the police said, adding that they have lodged a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntary causing hurt) of IPC and section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

A separate case under section 174 of CrPC (unnatural death) has been filed related to the death by suicide.

