Man complaints of ‘filthy’ Delhi hospital, CM Kejriwal responds

The hospitals of Delhi are smelly and ‘full of filth’ with its toilets overflowing, a man posted on X on Tuesday along with a picture of what he claimed to be was of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. The image shared by the complainant showed the hospital swamped in filth with dirty wet floors and walls covered in dust.

Captioning this picture the user said, “Toilets are overflowing, full of filth, this is how the hospitals of Delhi are, the picture is of the largest GTB hospital where patients, attendants, and staff have to pass through the toilet with a cloth tied over their mouth. The cleanliness system in the hospital is zero.” The user also tagged Delhi chief minister Kejriwal in the post.

However, the user's post did not go unnoticed. Taking to social media, the chief minister said that he had asked the health minister to visit the hospital and take corrective measures. “I have directed health minister to visit the hospital today along with senior officials and take corrective steps,” Kejriwal wrote.

Addressing the inauguration of a new Out Patient Department (OPD) block at Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital in Civil Lines in September, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said that his government aimed at strengthening its health care infrastructure with the construction of 11 new hospitals in the capital, besides expanding its existing hospitals.

Kejriwal stated that the Delhi government has enhanced the quality of government hospitals in the city, ensuring that all healthcare services, including medications and tests, are now provided free of charge. Furthermore, efforts are underway to elevate the health system in the capital to meet international standards and align with the parameters set by the World Health Organisation.

