Man dangles from overhead wire, trains stall for an hour in MP’s Dabra

The incident happened near Dabra station in Gwalior and the man, who appeared to be of unsound mind, was brought down to safety by railway staff.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Gwalior
Trains were stalled for an hour in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhansi rail division.
Trains were stalled for an hour in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhansi rail division.(HT Photo)
         

Trains were stalled for an hour on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhansi rail division after a man climbed up a pole and dangled from an overhead wire, prompting officials to switch off power supply on the route, police said.

The incident happened near Dabra station in Gwalior and the man, who appeared to be of unsound mind, was brought down to safety by railway staff after a guard alerted station authorities at around 6am, said North Central Railway’s Jhansi division’s commercial manager Akhil Shukla.

“He was doing acrobatics on a dead overhead wire. We had to switch off power supply to other live overhead wires for an hour to ensure the man was not electrocuted. This, however, hit rail traffic and four trains got stalled,” he said.

The man was handed over to the Railway Protection Force for further action, he added.

India News