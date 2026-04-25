Man dies in Gurugram flat after inviting fiancé, cops suspect 'sex-enhancing' drug overdose

A possible overdose of “sex-enhancing” drug allegedly led to the death of a 29-year old man in Haryana's Gurugram, police said on Friday, adding that wrappers of supplements were recovered from his room.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning when the police was informed by the deceased's co-worker. (Unsplash/Representative)

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The man, a native of Nagpur, worked in Quality Council of India's office in Delhi in a rented flat at Sector 53 of neighbouring Gurugram, PTI news agency quote police a saying.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning when the police was informed by the deceased's co-worker. The person said the two often went to the office together, but that day his colleague was neither answering his phone nor opening his room door.

After receiving information, police reportedly arrived at the scene and broke down the door, where they found the man lying dead on the bed.

Wrappers of some medicines and health supplements were also recovered from the room, said police. Police handed over the body to the family after a postmortem.

What initial probe revealed

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{{^usCountry}} A senior investigating officer said that the preliminary investigations revealed that the man had invited his fiancé to meet him, but he died before. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior investigating officer said that the preliminary investigations revealed that the man had invited his fiancé to meet him, but he died before. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police suspect that he had taken a sex-enhancing drug, a possible overdose of which may have led to the heart attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police suspect that he had taken a sex-enhancing drug, a possible overdose of which may have led to the heart attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We sent viscera and the recovered medicines to FSL for testing. The exact cause of death will be revealed only after the viscera report is received. We are investigating all aspects," PTI quoted Sector 53 SHO Satender Rawal as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We sent viscera and the recovered medicines to FSL for testing. The exact cause of death will be revealed only after the viscera report is received. We are investigating all aspects," PTI quoted Sector 53 SHO Satender Rawal as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In an unrelated incident, authorities earlier this week unearthed a racket involving the manufacturing and sale of "fake" Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injections and arrested two persons in Gurugram in this connection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an unrelated incident, authorities earlier this week unearthed a racket involving the manufacturing and sale of "fake" Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injections and arrested two persons in Gurugram in this connection. {{/usCountry}}

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A nationwide alert has been issued to detect the counterfeit injections and an investigation is underway to unravel the entire network, including all those involved in this racket, PTI quoted Drug Control Officer Amandeep Chauhan as saying on Monday.

He said a Health Department team raided a residential society in Sector 62 on Monday and arrested two people, including the key accused.

The accused were importing raw drugs from China and manufacturing counterfeit injections of Mounjaro. The entire racket was being run from a flat in the society. The accused supplied these illegal injections through the B2B portal Indiamart, the officer alleged.

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