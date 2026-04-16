Chandigarh, The Haryana Forensic Science Laboratory has demonstrated remarkable efficiency by achieving significant success in the disposal of pending cases during the first quarter of 2026, an official statement said on Thursday. Haryana FSL says 8 pc reduction in pending cases achieved in first quarter

Strengthening the scientific investigation system, the Forensic Science Laboratory has not only reduced the backlog of cases but has also made the investigation process faster, more transparent and more effective.

According to the available data, the number of pending cases, which stood at 16,040 on January 1 has decreased to 14,863 by March 31. This reflects an approximate reduction of 8 per cent, which is the result of the FSL's well-planned strategy, improved coordination, and continuous efforts, it said.

Such a large-scale reduction in backlog is a clear indication of improvement in the state's forensic system and highlights the institution's priority towards timely disposal of cases, the statement said.

Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal said forensic science has become the cornerstone of modern and effective policing.

The Haryana Police is giving top priority to evidence-based investigation and is extensively using new technologies and modern equipment, Singhal said.

This enhancement in FSL capacity will make the investigation process faster, more transparent and more reliable, ensuring that strong and accurate evidence is presented before the courts in every case, he said.

He said timely forensic reports, especially in heinous cases, provide a decisive edge to police investigations and play a crucial role in presenting strong cases in courts.

He further emphasised that the goal is to make the investigation system in Haryana fully scientific and evidence-based so that the process of securing convictions becomes more effective.

In the field of technological upgradation, the FSL has made significant investments by procuring advanced equipment worth approximately ₹3.28 crore.

These instruments are enabling unprecedented speed and accuracy in areas such as DNA analysis, narcotics testing, cyber forensics, and digital evidence analysis, the statement said.

Additionally, equipment worth ₹68.7 lakh has been inducted specifically for the investigation of cyber and digital crimes, making it more effective to tackle emerging crime challenges.

Furthermore, the state government has approved 11 advanced mobile forensic vans, which will facilitate on-site evidence collection and preliminary analysis.

"This initiative will not only improve the quality of investigations but also ensure preservation and timely analysis of evidence, thereby helping in building strong cases against criminals. These efforts by Haryana FSL are proving to be a milestone in strengthening law and order in the state," it said.

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