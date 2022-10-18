Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Man electrocuted to death, several injured during idol immersion in Odisha

india news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 10:11 PM IST

Around 12 other devotees who took part in the ceremony were injured in the incident, of whom one is in critical condition, a police officer said.

Man electrocuted to death, several injured during idol immersion in Odisha (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)(HT_PRINT)
PTI |

A 30-year-old man was electrocuted to death and at least a dozen people were injured during an idol immersion ceremony of Goddess Gajalaxmi in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Tuesday, police said.

Biswajit Lenka died on the spot when an iron frame he was holding came in contact with high-voltage live wire at Marshaghai, they said.

Around 12 other devotees who took part in the ceremony were injured in the incident, of whom one is in critical condition, a police officer said.

The injured are undergoing treatment, he added.

Topics
odisha
