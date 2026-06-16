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Man finds wife dead in pool of urine, blood at Uttarakhand homestay

The couple had come from Delhi to Rishikesh on June 13. The two checked into a room named 'Bliss' at the homestay at around 11.30 pm the next night.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 09:26 pm IST
Edited by Majid Alam
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A 27-year-old IT professional from Delhi was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanolti road in Uttarakhand.

The husband said that the couple had alcohol at night and gone to sleep at around 3.30 am. (PTI Photo)(Representative image/PTI)

The victim, identified as P Radha Gayatri, a resident of Kidwai Nagar East in Delhi, had arrived at the Kiana Homestay Tipridhar late Sunday night with her husband, Soumya Sricharan, an IT worker in Pune.

The police said they received an information about an unresponsive woman at the homestay, following which an ambulance was sent to the Uttarakhand homestay, PTI reported.

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The woman was found unresponsible lying in a pool of urine and blood oozing from her nose. A pharmacist attached to the ambulance service declared the woman dead.

What led to the incident?

Police said they received a call stating from the husband at around 10 am that his wife was found lying unconscious.

"The body of the deceased was found on the floor without clothes, and bloodstains were observed on the bedsheet. Two empty liquor bottles and food items were recovered from the room," the police said in a statement.

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The body has been sent to Coronation Hospital in Dehradun for a post-mortem.

Mussoorie Circle Officer (CO) Jagdish Pant said the woman's family has requested an investigation into the cause of death.

"A post-mortem examination of the woman was also conducted today. Both families have arrived. The woman's family has requested an investigation into the cause of death," Pant said.

 
dehradun uttarakhand delhi
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