Man gets 20 years of imprisonment for raping minor girl in Uttar Pradesh

PTI |
Feb 02, 2025 03:07 PM IST

on May 27, 2019, the convict intercepted the 6-year-old girl who took her goats for grazing, and raped her.

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 6-year-old girl in 2019, besides imposing a fine of 50,000 on the offender, officials said on Sunday.

Man sentenced 20 years of life imprisonment for raping minor. (HT FILE)
Government advocate Vipin Chaturvedi told PTI that the incident was reported on May 27, 2019, from a village under the Bewar police station area where the convict intercepted the 6-year-old girl who took her goats for grazing, and raped her.

After the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, the victim's maternal uncle lodged a police complaint against the accused, who was from the same village, Chaturvedi said.

On Saturday, additional district and sessions judge Chetana Chauhan held the accused guilty, and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, he said.

