Man hacks to death five family members, friend in UP. Then shoots himself

A man shot himself after killing five people, including four family members, in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri on Friday night, police said. The accused, identified as Shivveer Yadav, hacked to death his two brothers, a sister-in-law, a brother-in-law, and a friend. UP Police Special Director General (SDG), Prashant Kumar said Sohveer also attacked his wife and an aunt who are said to be in critical condition.

The incident occurred in Gokulpur village under Kishni police station limits in Mainpuri district.(sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred in Gokulpur village under Kishni police station limits in Mainpuri district.

Shivvveer killed younger brother Sonu Yadav and his wife – the couple was married two days ago – another brother Abhishek, brother-in-law Saurav and friend Deepak.

The Mainpuri Superintendent of Police, Vinod Kumar, confirmed that Shivveer Yadav (28) shot himself with an illegal firearm after hacking to death his younger brothers, Bhullan (25), Sonu (21), Sonu's wife Soni (20), brother-in-law Saurabh (23) and friend Deepak (20). He said the accused also attacked his wife Dolly (24) and maternal aunty Sushma (35).

Shivveer worked in a private firm in Noida and was visiting his village for Sonu's marriage. Police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sensational killings have shocked the village, with bodies scattered at the scene.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON