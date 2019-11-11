Man beheads wife, walks into police station with her severed head

india

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:33 IST

A 30-year-old man hacked his wife to death and severed her head when she tried to stop him from drinking on Sunday night in Kachpura area of Itimad-ud-Daula police station in Agra, police said on Monday.

The accused, who surrendered before the police with the severed head of his wife at Hari Parvat police station on Monday, confessed to the crime and was arrested immediately.

According to the police, the accused, Naresh Kumar, was a mechanic and he used to have frequent fights with his wife, Shanti, 30, over his drinking habit. The deceased was married to Naresh for about 17 years and the couple has one son and three daughters.

On Sunday at about 8pm, Naresh was drinking alcohol in his house, but he was told off by Shanti. Agitated Naresh dragged her to a separate room and hacked her to death with a sharp-edged object and severed her head from the body. Later, he kept her head in a tin container and left his house after locking the room.

“When their children woke up in the morning they did not find their mother. They searched for her and managed to enter the locked room. They found that her headless body was lying in a pool of blood. The children soon informed other members of the family and later they called the police,” Rohan Pramod Botre, SP (City), Agra said.

The SP said, “Forensic teams have reached the spot and they are gathering evidence. As per the preliminary investigation, it seems that the killer tried to wash the room in order to remove blood.”

“We have recovered the weapon used in the crime. The accused is being taken to a court and later he will be sent to jail,” the SP said.