e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Man beheads wife, walks into police station with her severed head

On Sunday at about 8pm, Naresh was drinking alcohol in his house, but he was told off by Shanti. Agitated Naresh dragged her to a separate room and hacked her to death with a sharp-edged object and severed her head from the body. Later, he kept her head in a tin container and left his house after locking the room.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:33 IST
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Agra
The accused, Naresh Kumar, was a mechanic and he used to have frequent fights with his wife, Shanti, over his drinking habit, the police said.
The accused, Naresh Kumar, was a mechanic and he used to have frequent fights with his wife, Shanti, over his drinking habit, the police said.(HT PHOTO.)
         

A 30-year-old man hacked his wife to death and severed her head when she tried to stop him from drinking on Sunday night in Kachpura area of Itimad-ud-Daula police station in Agra, police said on Monday.

The accused, who surrendered before the police with the severed head of his wife at Hari Parvat police station on Monday, confessed to the crime and was arrested immediately.

According to the police, the accused, Naresh Kumar, was a mechanic and he used to have frequent fights with his wife, Shanti, 30, over his drinking habit. The deceased was married to Naresh for about 17 years and the couple has one son and three daughters.

On Sunday at about 8pm, Naresh was drinking alcohol in his house, but he was told off by Shanti. Agitated Naresh dragged her to a separate room and hacked her to death with a sharp-edged object and severed her head from the body. Later, he kept her head in a tin container and left his house after locking the room.

“When their children woke up in the morning they did not find their mother. They searched for her and managed to enter the locked room. They found that her headless body was lying in a pool of blood. The children soon informed other members of the family and later they called the police,” Rohan Pramod Botre, SP (City), Agra said.

The SP said, “Forensic teams have reached the spot and they are gathering evidence. As per the preliminary investigation, it seems that the killer tried to wash the room in order to remove blood.”

“We have recovered the weapon used in the crime. The accused is being taken to a court and later he will be sent to jail,” the SP said.

tags
top news
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News