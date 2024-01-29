Man held for harassing minor in Puttur, mob attempts to lay siege

Bengaluru: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night for molesting a 15-year-old girl in Puttur city of Dakshina Kannada district, police said. A crowd gathered in front of Puttur town police station and demanded that the man be handed over to them (HT)

According to a police officer, the accused, Mohammed Shakir harassed the minor when she was heading to watch a Kambala (race of bullocks) event along with her family. When she raised an alarm, few nearby people caught hold of the man and handed him over to the police.

“The incident occurred around 11 pm on Saturday. I was at the Kambala event for security as thousands of people gathered there. Soon after receiving the information, I along with my team rushed to the spot and arrested the accused,‘’ Sunil Kumar, the sub-inspector (SI) of Puttur town police station told HT.

Subsequently, the girl’s father went to Puttur town police station and filed a written complaint in which he stated that his daughter was heading to the event along with him when Shakir touched her inappropriately in a crowd, said the sub-inspector of the town.

On the basis of his complaint, police registered an FIR against Shakir under Section 354 (outraging modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act at Puttur town police station.

The police officer informed HT that soon after the incident, scores of people gathered in front of Puttur town police station, attempting to lay siege and demanded that the man be handed over to them.

“We pacified the agitated mob and brought the situation under control,” said sub-isnpector Kumar.

On Sunday, police produced Shakir in a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court that remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days, said the police officer.