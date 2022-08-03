Man held for moving suspiciously near TRS MLA’s house, say police

City police on Tuesday detained a person who was moving suspiciously at the residence of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) lawmaker A Jeevan Reddy in the upscale Banjara Hills and seized a knife and country-made revolver from his possession.

Police are suspecting that the man, identified as Prasad Goud, was planning to attempt on the life of the TRS MLA, who represents Armoor assembly constituency in Nizamabad district.

“At present, we are questioning him. We shall book a case under appropriate sections of IPC, after going through the complaint and further investigation,” Banjara Hills inspector of police K Nageshwar Rao told HT.

According to police, security personnel guarding the MLA’s residence at Vemuri Enclave intercepted Goud who was trying to get into the premises. They immediately alerted police, who rushed there and took Goud into custody.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Goud is the husband of Lavanya Goud, a suspended sarpanch of Kallaeda village of Makloor block in Nizamabad district,” another officer from the police station said on condition of anonymity.

Prasad Goud had reportedly developed a grouse against the MLA for getting his wife suspended for alleged acts of misappropriation of funds a few months ago.

Based on the video footage obtained from CCTV cameras at the MLA’s residence, police are suspecting that the accused had conducted a recce at the place before making an attempt to barge into the house.

“We are also looking into WhatsApp chat and call data records of Prasad Goud to find out from where he had obtained the weapons to attack the MLA,” the police officer said.

However, Lavanya denied the allegation that her husband had tried to make an attempt on the life of Reddy. “It was true that we had a confrontation with the MLA for stalling the bills worth ₹18 lakh for the developmental works taken up in Kalleda village. When we insisted that the funds be released, the MLA threatened us and got me suspended on false charges,” she told reporters in the village.

She said she and her husband approached the MLA and district authorities several times to get the money released for pending bills. “It is for the same reason, my husband went to Hyderabad to represent the MLA. It is not correct to say that he carried a revolver and knife,” Lavanya said.

Reddy could not be reached for his comments.

